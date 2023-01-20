Most recent clearness on Chiru new redo.!

Currently Mega fans are happy with the success of the legendary hero Megastar Chiranjeevi and the latest Sankranti blockbuster hit movie "Waltair Veerayya". And it is remarkable that this film is running on a solid run with house fulls even after the festivals and normal days. But while enjoying the success of this film, Chiru's appearance in the next film has become a concern among the fans.

Apart from Bhola Shankar which is being done now, another remake of it has already been released in Telugu and the word that they are going to remake the movie Vishwasham, which has been seen many times by the television audience, has gone viral on a large scale. But now there is a clarity on this from the film circles.

Chiru is not committed to any other remake. With this, the latest information is that the news is untrue. But with this, it should be said that this is a bit of relief news for movie lovers or mega fans.

