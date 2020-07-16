MS Raju's Dirty Hari is going to be a Fully Romantic Thriller!!

MS Raju who introduced many new talents to TFI with his Blockbuster films is now coming up with a new age film "Dirty Hari" in Guduru Shiva Rama Krishna's presentation, Guduru Sateesh Babu & Guduru Sai Puneeth's production under SPJ creations banner. Popular Producer/Directorwho introduced many new talents to TFI with his Blockbuster films is now coming up with a new age film "" in Guduru Shiva Rama Krishna's presentation, Guduru Sateesh Babu & Guduru Sai Puneeth's production under SPJ creations banner.

Starring Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma & Simrat Kaur as leads, Dirty Hari has already raised immense curiosity in everyone with the bold first look poster. As of now, the makers are ready to release the Trailer soon.

After making many Youthful entertainers, Musical Hits & Non-controversial films like Manasantha Nuvve, Okkadu, Varsham, Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana and many other Blockbusters, he's making an off-routine flick Dirty Hari with elements that entertain contemporary audience. Dirty Hari's plot would revolve around the Animal instinct in persons we see around us in our daily life.While addressing the bitter truths with sensible emotions and poetic narration, he didn't miss to balance the entertainment quotient too. Awe, Mallesham & Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame Music Director Mark K Robins is signed in to score thrilling music for it.

Speaking about the insights, producers Guduru Sateesh Babu & Guduru Sai Puneeth say "After a 2 months delay, we've wrapped up the post production works of the movie and all set for the release. We stood uncompromisingly strong in maintaining the High Production Values. As of now, we're excited to release the Trailer soon.