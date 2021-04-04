Mythri Movie Makers planning Bollywood director for Prabhas?

Mythri Movie Makers is the most happening production house in Tollywood currently. They have films lined up with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others.

As per the sources, the production house paid a hefty advance for Prabhas long ago but the project did not materialize due to various reasons.

Mythri is now keen to lock the project before Prabhas sign new projects. As per the latest buzz, the production house is holding talks with Bollywood director Siddharth Anand for Prabhas project. Siddharth Anand is busy with Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathan" and has Hrithik Roshan's "Fighter" lined up. The meetings are currently going on and things will be finalized soon.

Prabhas is busy with "Salaar", "Adipurush" and Nag Ashwin's project. The production house believes that both Prabhas and Siddharth Anand would turn free from their current projects by 2022 and Mythri's project with Prabhas is planned to commence in 2023. The details of the project is yet to be announced by the team.

