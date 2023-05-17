Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
‘Naalo Nene Lenu’ from ‘Rules Ranjann’ is a soothing feel good number
Young hero Kiran Abbavaram is gearing up to entertain audiences with his next, “Rules Ranjann.” Rathinam Krishna, the brain behind acclaimed films “Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu,” and “Oxygen,” is the writer and the director of the film. Neha Shetty is the female lead in this movie.
As announced earlier, the makers have kickstarted the musical promotions by releasing the first single titled “Naalo Nene Lenu.” Composed by Amrish, the love track has the vocals of Sarath Santosh and the lyrics of Rambabu Gosala.
The feel-good number describes the plight of a lovestruck youngster. The relatable lyrics and catchy composition strike a chord with a listener instantly. Kiran Abbavaram’s antics, Neha Shetty’s traditional girl-next-door appeal, and their on-screen chemistry in addition to the classy cinematography and lively backdrops contribute to its appeal.
The entire shoot of “Rules Ranjann” is over and the post-production formalities are progressing at a brisk pace. The film is slated to release in the early half of July. Divyang Lavania, and Murali Krishnaa Vemuri are bankrolling the film under Star Light Entertainment.