‘Naalo Nene Lenu’ from ‘Rules Ranjann’ is a soothing feel good number 

Young hero Kiran Abbavaram is gearing up to entertain audiences with his next, “Rules Ranjann.” Rathinam Krishna, the brain behind acclaimed films “Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu,” and “Oxygen,” is the writer and the director of the film. Neha Shetty is the female lead in this movie.

As announced earlier, the makers have kickstarted the musical promotions by releasing the first single titled “Naalo Nene Lenu.” Composed by Amrish, the love track has the vocals of Sarath Santosh and the lyrics of Rambabu Gosala.

The feel-good number describes the plight of a lovestruck youngster. The relatable lyrics and catchy composition strike a chord with a listener instantly. Kiran Abbavaram’s antics, Neha Shetty’s traditional girl-next-door appeal, and their on-screen chemistry in addition to the classy cinematography and lively backdrops contribute to its appeal.

The entire shoot of “Rules Ranjann” is over and the post-production formalities are progressing at a brisk pace. The film is slated to release in the early half of July. Divyang Lavania, and Murali Krishnaa Vemuri are bankrolling the film under Star Light Entertainment.