Nagarjuna Conveys Best Wishes & Purchases ‘Thala’ Ticket on BookMyShow

'Thala' is one of the upcoming movies in Telugu. Directed by Amma Rajasekhar and produced by Srinivas Goud under the Deepa Arts banner, the film marks the debut of Amma Rajasekhar's son, Amma Ragin Raj, as the lead hero. Ankita Naskar is the heroine. Rohit, Esther Noronha, Mukku Avinash, Satyam Rajesh, Ajay, Viji Chandrasekhar, Rajiv Kanakala, and Indraja play other key roles.

Shyam K. Naidu provided the cinematography, and Dharma Teja was the music director for this movie. The movie 'Thala' is set to be released on the 14th. There are already enormous expectations for 'Thala.' Everyone who has seen the promotional content praises the film and its promising storyline.

Recently, King Nagarjuna bought the first ticket for this movie on BookMyShow. On this occasion, he watched the trailer and appreciated the team. Nagarjuna blessed Ragin Raj, expressing his confidence that he would become a big hero. "Amma Rajasekhar's direction is exciting," he said.

Recalling his first meeting with Amma Rajasekhar, he wished the film great success and conveyed his best wishes to producer Srinivas Goud.

Director Amma Rajasekhar expressed his happiness on this occasion, stating that Nagarjuna purchasing the first ticket for the film is a sign of the enormous success that 'Thala' will achieve.