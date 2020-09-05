Nagarjuna not interested in production?

Akkineni Nagarjuna is a star hero in the movie industry. Not just that, he is also very active in movie production. Interestingly, Nagarjuna has now decided to slow down with production. For a few years from now, he is not sure of producing movies. Nagarjuna is also showing interest not to produce his own films or films starring his sons.

Recently, Akhil Akkineni gave his nod for a project under the direction of Surender Reddy. Nagarjuna made his decision clear that he will not be producing the film. Now, there is no producer for the film and Akhil is looking at getting someone on board for the film.

Nagarjuna wants to focus on coming up with a series of interesting films, which includes the long-delayed film Bangarraju. We have to see how this benefits him!