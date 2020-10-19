Nandamuri Balakrishna Directorial ‘Nartanashala’ Will Hit The Theatres On 24th October…

It is already known that Tollywood ace actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has tried to remake anddirect his father's senior NTR's epic movie 'Nartanashala'. But unfortunately the movie stopped in the shooting stage itself as beautiful late actress Soundarya died in a plane crash. She was roped in to play the role of 'Draupadi' and Balakrishna who was deeply shocked with her sudden demise has shelved the movie. He also doled out in an interview that, there is no other actress who can replace Soundarya's role in this movie, thus he doesn't want to continue the shoot.

Only 17 minutes of the movie was shot before the sudden demise of Soundarya. Balakrishna played the role of 'Arjuna', Srihari essayed the role of 'Bhima' and Kollywood actor Sarath Kumar was roped into play 'Dharma Raju' role.

Off late, on the demand of his fans, Balakrishna has decided to release the 17-minute movie in NBK theatre on 24th October as the Dussehra special movie. This movie will be presented by Shreyas ET platform.Balakrishna revealed that he has decided to donate a few percentage of the collections to the charity.

Tollywood beautiful actress Soundarya died on 17th April, 2004 in a plane crash. She was travelling from Karimnagar to Bangalore in the plane along with her brother Amarnath. Both of them wanted to participate in the election campaign to support BJP Party.

With this movie, we can once again witness late Soundarya on the big screens…