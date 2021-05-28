Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s ‘Bimbisara’

Daring and dynamic hero Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 18th film title and first glimpse are unveiled. Produced by Hari Krishna K under NTR Arts banner, the film is titled 'Bimbisara' and comes up with the tagline 'A Time Travel From Evil To Good.'

Mallidi Vashist is directing 'Bimbisara' and on the occasion of NTR's birth anniversary the announcements were made. The first look glimpse shows Kalyan Ram in a never before avatar.

Right from the beginning of his career, Kalyan Ram has thrived for different roles and yet again he makes a point to prove it that he is game for diverse content. Seen as a barbaric king, Kalyan Ram holds a sword that has blood stains and is seated above a pool of dead bodies.

Kalyan Ram's look and the backdrop with vfx are just terrific. "We have started the shooting of the film last year. We are making the film with high technical values and involves a lot of graphic works. Huge sets were erected for this film and it is going to be a bid budget film in Kalyan Ram's career. Currently the shooting is stalled due to the Covid-19 and once things normalise, the works resume. We are planning to release the movie in second half of this year," said the 'Bimbisara' team.

Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are playing the female lead roles.





In a mythical land lost to history,there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale.



Presenting #Bimbisara https://t.co/XRlLRatHVV — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) May 28, 2021



