Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s ‘NKR21’ wraps climax shoot

The highly anticipated film #NKR21, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, has successfully completed its climactic shoot. This crucial segment was filmed over an intensive 30-day schedule on a specially constructed set on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The filmmakers invested a staggering Rs 8 crore into this climax alone, making it the most expensive episode in Kalyan Ram's career and highlighting the grandeur and scale of the sequence.

Renowned set designer Brahma Kadali created an elaborate and visually captivating environment, while action choreographer Ramakrishna ensured the fight scenes and stunts were thrilling and meticulously executed. The climax sequence featured not only the prominent cast but also nearly 1000 artists, showcasing a significant investment in both financial and creative resources.

The film promises high-octane action, featuring Vijayashanthi in a commanding role as an IPS officer, adding her dynamic presence to the narrative. The cast also includes Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth in significant roles, enriching the storyline.

Produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, and presented by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary, #NKR21 boasts a stellar lineup of technicians. Ram Prasad is responsible for the cinematography, capturing every intense moment with precision, while Ajaneesh Loknath provides a powerful musical score that enhances the film's impact. Thammiraju serves as the film's editor, and Srikanth Vissa has crafted the screenplay, ensuring a compelling and cohesive story.