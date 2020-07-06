Samantha and senior actress Lakshmi killed it with their ace acting skills. While Rajendra Prasad also did his best and stole the hearts essaying the 'Best Friend' role awesomely. This movie is a remake to Korean movie Miss Granny...

As Oh Baby clocked one year, Samantha took to her Instagram account and shared her happiness with the fans...

This post has a wonderful collage of all the beautiful compliments along with the modish images of our dear 'Swati'…

This 'Majili' actress has shared her experience and made us know her bond with Nandini Reddy…

She wrote, "Today last year I was a nervous mess ... so I am going to be enjoying today like I should have July 5th 2019... sorry @nandureddyy that I kept sending you all the negative things people were saying about the movie... I am crazy like that .. I am glad you unfriended me that day .. and friended me back again the next day... #ohbaby is all heart and is the most proud I will be of a film .. Thankyou @nandureddyy @sureshproductions @gurufilms1 @rip_aparte @actorshaurya @peoplemediafactory...Thankyou for making this film happen."

Oh Baby flick also had a few other important roles essayed by Naga Shaurya, Pragati, Rao Ramesh and Teja… The music was composed by Mickey J. Meyer and this movie is bankrolled by People's Media Factory and Suresh Productions.