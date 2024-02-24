Nani teases with intense action in first glimpse of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

In a thrilling sneak peek, South Indian actor Nani offers a glimpse of his upcoming action-packed film, 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,' directed by Vivek Athreya. The official teaser, released by DVV Entertainment, promises a roller-coaster of high-octane action sequences and intense moments.

Lasting just over a minute, the video introduces Nani in a new avatar as 'Surya,' showcasing a perfect blend of action and mystery. Throughout the teaser, Nani unleashes his dark side, leaving fans eager to see the actor in this dynamic role. Towards the end of the clip, S. J. Suryah makes an appearance as a police officer, delivering an intriguing line, "Happy Birthday Brother," accompanied by a cryptic laughter, adding an extra layer of suspense.

Accompanying the teaser release, DVV Entertainment unveiled a striking new poster featuring Nani. The caption reads, “Happy Birthday Brother… @NameIsNani... Here's our MASS treat for all... #SaripodhaaSanivaaramGlimpse.”

Set to hit the screens on August 29, 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' boasts a stellar cast, including S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and S. J. Suryah Sai Kumar P. in significant roles. The film marks the second collaboration between Nani and director Vivek Athreya, following their successful venture 'Ante Sundaraniki' in 2022.

With the first glimpse creating a buzz among fans, the anticipation for 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' continues to grow. As the release date approaches, movie enthusiasts can expect a riveting cinematic experience, blending Nani's signature style with a dash of mystery and action.