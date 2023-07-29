Live
Nara Lokesh’s son to debut as child actor in Mokshagnya’s first film
It has been quite some time since we have been hearing about the debut of Nandamuri Mokshagnya, the son of Balakrishna in Telugu films. So much was said but Balakrishna is still waiting for the right time to launch his son.
A section of the Nandamuri fans are also upset that time is getting delayed in the launch of the star kid. A recent picture of a slim and trim Nandamuri Mokshagnya went viral and news came out that Boyapati Sreenu is launching the star kid. Now, crazy gossip about the film has gone viral on social media.
The news is that Nara Lokesh’s son, Devansh is also going to make his debut as a child actor with this film. If this news is true, it will be a treat for all Nadamuri fans. Though, there is no official confirmation regarding this, the news has benn viral in social media platforms.