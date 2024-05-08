Navatihi Utsavam 2024 - Celebrating 90 Years of Telugu Cinema

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Malaysia proudly gears up to host the Navatihi Utsavam 2024, a grand celebration of the 90-year legacy of Telugu cinema, an illustrious journey that began in 1932. Under the stewardship of Vishnu Manchu, President of the Movie Artist Association (MAA), this event promises an unprecedented celebration of Telugu cinema’s rich heritage.

Scheduled to take place on July 20, 2024, at the prestigious National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, this event is set to be a star-studded gala with the anticipation of a large turnout of cinema enthusiasts from around the world. The launch and press conference had happed at Sunway Pyramid and Sunway Resort, highlighting the event’s significance and the robust partnerships fostering its success.

After careful consideration of proposals from three countries, Malaysia was chosen as the favored destination for this landmark event. This decision underscores Malaysia’s commitment to showcasing its capabilities as a top-tier venue for international cultural gatherings. Tourism Malaysia, in partnership with MAA and local event organizer MC Entertainment, is excited to enhance this global celebration.

In a significant move to support attendees, Tourism Malaysia has collaborated with airlines and hotels to offer attractive prices, ensuring a hospitable and memorable experience for all. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to promote Malaysia as a premier filming and tourist destination ahead of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Navatihi Utsavam 2024 is not just a celebration of cinematic achievements but also an emblem of cultural exchange, deepening mutual understanding and respect between the people of Malaysia and the Telugu-speaking communities. This event is a testament to the global appeal and enduring charm of Telugu cinema.