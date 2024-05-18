‘Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha’ locks release date

Music-centric tale "Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha" team announces release date. The film is all set to hit theatres worldwide June 14. Directed by the talented Vamsi Jonnalagadda, the film promises to immerse viewers in a captivating cinematic journey. Combining mesmerizing music with a compelling storyline, the film explores themes of passion, friendship, determination, and the bond between a father and son. Audiences can expect to embark on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as they are swept away by the film's poignant narrative.

At the heart of "Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha" lies the message of perseverance in the face of life's challenges, resonating with viewers on a deeply personal level. With its talented cast and an engaging screenplay, the movie promises to entertain audiences of all ages.