- Custodial death: Madras HC directs Villupuram Collector to exhume body
- PGA Championship: Schauffele leads as Scheffler overcomes trip to Police Station with 66; Theegala is third
- Golf: Pranavi, Diksha among three Indians to make the cut in German Masters
- Fight is between ‘Ram Bhakt’ and ‘Ram Drohi’, ‘Rashtra Bhakt’ and ‘Rashtra Drohi’: Yogi Adityanath
- District Election Officer Calls for Armed Arrangements for Legislative Council Graduate By-Election
- Xavi publicly announces he will stay at Barca despite rumours of President Laporta being unhappy
- A huge fire broke out in an electronic shop in the district center
- Humans not at risk of deadly chronic wasting disease: Study
- IPL 2024: As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard, says Rohit Sharma
- AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud now dominate 66 per cent of global Cloud spending
‘Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha’ locks release date
Music-centric tale "Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha" team announces release date. The film is all set to hit theatres worldwide June 14. Directed by the talented Vamsi Jonnalagadda, the film promises to immerse viewers in a captivating cinematic journey. Combining mesmerizing music with a compelling storyline, the film explores themes of passion, friendship, determination, and the bond between a father and son. Audiences can expect to embark on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as they are swept away by the film's poignant narrative.
At the heart of "Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha" lies the message of perseverance in the face of life's challenges, resonating with viewers on a deeply personal level. With its talented cast and an engaging screenplay, the movie promises to entertain audiences of all ages.