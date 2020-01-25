New Scene Will Be Added In 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' From This Saturday: Anil Ravipudi

Sarileru Neekevvaru which was released this Sankranthi has received a tremendous reception from the audience and the fans of Superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu. Thanks to them for making it the Biggest Hit in Mahesh Babu's career. All sections of the audiences are enjoying the film. To double the entertainment we are adding a hilarious scene which comes between Superstar Mahesh Babu & Rao Ramesh's Family members from the Morning Show of January 25 (Saturday)," Says Young and Talented Director Anil Ravipudi.

SuperStar Mahesh started out and out mass entertainer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Produced by RamaBrahmam Sunkara in GMB Entertainment and AK Entertainments banners in Young and Talented Director Anil Ravipudi's Direction. Rashmika Mandanna has played the leading lady while Lady Amitabh Vijayashanthi did the powerful role of Professor Bharathi.