Nidhi Agerwal's First Look From Ashok Galla's Debut Film Out

Tollywood: On the occasion of beautiful actress Nidhi Agerwal's birthday, her first look poster from Superstar Krishna's grandson and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla's son Ashok Galla's first film has been revealed.

Nidhi Agerwal appears gorgeous and elegant in stylish outfit wearing bright smile here. She plays Ashok Galla's love interest in the film being helmed by Sriram Adittya.

The yet to be titled film is touted to be a different entertainer. Jagapathi Babu plays a vital role and Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya will be seen in supporting roles.

Ghibran composes music for the film while Richard Prasad cranks the camera.

Padmavathi Galla is producing the movie under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner, while Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the Executive Producer.

The film has completed 60 percent of the shoot so far.