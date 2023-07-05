Nikhil makes a great move, conveys apologies to fans

Young and promising actor Nikhil Siddhartha is back with a new movie called “Spy.” Helmed by the first-time director Garry BH, the national thriller has Iswarya Menon as the female lead. The fresh update is that Nikhil, who is happy with the film’s box office run, released a press note apologizing to his fans in other states for not releasing the movie in other languages which are being announced before the release.

“It pains me to inform you all that the movie did not have a proper multi-language release across India because of contract/content delay issues which also led to 350 Telugu premiere shows overseas being cancelled. I apologise to all the Hindi, Kannada, Tamil & Malayalam audiences for this and promise that after “Karthikeya 2” it will be our next upcoming 3 films that will be in theatres in all languages perfectly finished and released on time.”

He further noted, “I also promise every Telugu movie lover who trusts me that from now on we will never compromise on the quality, “Whatever the pressures” and will only make sure a finished, checked and fantastic product is given to you all.”

Sanya Thakur, Abhinav Gomatam, Aryan Rajesh, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, and Ravi Varma, among others, played key roles in this movie, which was produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy on Ed Entrainments. Sri Charan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar served as the music directors for this spy thriller.





