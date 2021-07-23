Nithiin's 'Check' beats 'Rang De'!

Despite the lockdown, young Hero Nithiin recently came up with back-to-back films. Nithiin starrer 'Check' directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti recently got released but bombed at the box office.

The film which recently made its way to the digital release recently got premiered on Gemini TV and received good TRP from the Telugu States. The film has recorded a TRP of 8.53 which is quite impressive in Nithiin's career. Also, Nithiin's 'Rang De' which received a lukewarm response from the audience got its premiere on Zee TV but only recorded 7.22 TRP. In fact, 'Rang De' made decent collections at the box office when compared to 'Check' but interestingly, 'Check' received good TRP than 'Rang De'.

However, both films have reduced the market of Nithiin. On the other hand, Nithiin is currently busy with his upcoming film, 'Maestro'.