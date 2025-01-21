Nithiin’s ‘Thammudu’ filming going on brisk pace

Sri Venkateswara Creations, known for producing numerous hit films, is back with an exciting new project—Thammudu, starring youth sensation Nithiin and directed by Sriram Venu, famed for his work in Vakeel Saab and MCA. This marks the third collaboration between Nithiin and the production house, following successful films like Dil and Srinivasa Kalyanam. Sriram Venu, having worked on blockbuster films with SVC, including MCA and Vakeel Saab, adds further anticipation to this promising combination.

The film’s first look has already intrigued audiences, sparking a great deal of buzz. The team is working relentlessly to bring the best cinematic experience, even shooting the key climax sequence during the Sankranthi holidays, underscoring their commitment to the project.

Director Sriram Venu aims to complete the shoot promptly, putting in extra effort to craft an emotionally compelling film that promises to resonate deeply with audiences. Fans of Nithiin have been eagerly waiting to see him in this intense and powerful role.

Veteran actress Laya plays a significant role in the film, further adding to its star power. With popular DOP KV Guhan handling cinematography and Prawin Pudi as the editor, Thammudu is shaping up to be a captivating cinematic experience.