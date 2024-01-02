No biggies from B-town; Tollywood to dominate Bollywood this year

The year 2023 has been remarkable for Bollywood, witnessing several blockbuster releases. Shah Rukh Khan's consecutive hits with "Pathaan" and "Jawaan," along with the success of "Dunki" and Ranveer's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani," have highlighted the industry's success. Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" has also made a significant impact with its content and screenplay. Noteworthy films like "Gadar 2," "The Kerala Story," "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," "Oh My God 2," "12th Fail," "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar," "Satya Prem Ki Katha," "Fukrey 3," "Dream Girl 2," and "Sam Bahadur" have been major box office successes.



However, it's worth noting that star heroes like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor do not have any releases slated for 2024. Some of their films are still in production or pre-production stages.

In contrast, Tollywood (Telugu cinema) is gearing up for an exciting 2024 with releases from all the major star heroes. Mahesh Babu's "Guntur Kaaram" is set for the Sankranti season, followed by NTR's "Devara" in April. Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2" is expected to make a massive impact in August. Dil Raju has announced the release of Ram Charan's "Game Changer" in September, and Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated "OG" is also set for 2024. Prabhas will be seen in the sci-fi thriller "Kalki 2898 A.D," adding to the star-studded lineup. With most of these films having a global release, it appears that Tollywood will dominate over Bollywood in 2024.