No replacement of Kajal yet

Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently busy working on a prestigious project The Ghost. Praveen Sattaru is the film's director. Interestingly, there are a lot of reports doing rounds about the film's heroine. Kajal Aggarwal who was supposed to play the film's heroine backed out of the movie because of her pregnancy.

Later, the film unit considered many names including Ileana but nothing has been confirmed yet. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, we are hearing that the makers are still looking out for an actress who will be a part of the project.

The makers wanted a young heroine to replace Kajal in the film. Since the film demands the actress to be fit and do action sequences, they want to get someone extremely talented and popular.

The film's new schedule will begin in December.