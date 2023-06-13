Live
- Coast ready to green western Ghats region
- Minister Niranjan warn traders against selling cotton seeds at exorbitant prices
- Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Birth Right by Rainbow, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad gets JCI accreditation
- iHub-Data opens applications for UG engineering students
- Centre is making efforts to create jobs: Kishan Reddy
- Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US
- Haryana to shift warehouses outside cities: Manohar Lal Khattar
- Jagan Promises Dearness relief to pensioners
- Telangana: IIIT Basar student dies by 'suicide'
- Guj Cyclone-Trains cancelled. Five Central Ministers positioned in Gujarat
Official: Sriya Reddy joins the cast of ‘OG’
“OG” film which stars Powerstar Pawan Kalyan as protagonist is entertaining fans with continuous updates.
“OG” film which stars Powerstar Pawan Kalyan as protagonist is entertaining fans with continuous updates. Fans are extremely pleased with the way the team is providing constant updates. A couple of days back, it was announced that Arjun Das is playing a key role in the movie.
Today it was revealed that actress Sriya Reddy is part of this gangster action drama. Sriya Reddy is known for her performances in Vishal’s “Thimiru” (Pogaru in Telugu), “Kanchivaram,” and the web series “Suzhal: The Vortex.” She is also part of the PAN Indian film “Salaar.”
“Welcome aboard, Sriya Reddy! Your presence in ‘OG’ will be a shocker and banger,” read the social media post from the makers. This Sujeeth directorial will have the tunes rendered by SS Thaman. Gorgeous beauty Priyanka Mohan is playing the female lead. The flick is expected to hit the screens at the end of 2023.