Official: Sriya Reddy joins the cast of ‘OG’

“OG” film which stars Powerstar Pawan Kalyan as protagonist is entertaining fans with continuous updates. Fans are extremely pleased with the way the team is providing constant updates. A couple of days back, it was announced that Arjun Das is playing a key role in the movie.



Today it was revealed that actress Sriya Reddy is part of this gangster action drama. Sriya Reddy is known for her performances in Vishal’s “Thimiru” (Pogaru in Telugu), “Kanchivaram,” and the web series “Suzhal: The Vortex.” She is also part of the PAN Indian film “Salaar.”

“Welcome aboard, Sriya Reddy! Your presence in ‘OG’ will be a shocker and banger,” read the social media post from the makers. This Sujeeth directorial will have the tunes rendered by SS Thaman. Gorgeous beauty Priyanka Mohan is playing the female lead. The flick is expected to hit the screens at the end of 2023.