‘OG’ glimpse: A fan gift to powerstar on his birthday

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan fans have been waiting for a straight film from the star actor, After the debacle “Agnathavasi” in 2018, the actor got fixed to remakes of popular films. Now, the fans prayers have been answered with the announcement of “OG.” It won’t be an exaggeration to say that this Sujeeth directorial is the most hyped project in Pawan Kalyan’s career. Amidst monstrous hype, the teaser of “OG” was dropped online.

Arjun Das gave the voiceover for the teaser, which fueled the impact. Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence is just superb. His style and mannerisms are a treat for fans. The best part of all is the striking visuals of DOP Ravi K Chandran. The glimpse has undoubtedly lived up to all the hype surrounding it.

Sujeet promised a freaking bloodbath with the film. He elevated Powerstar in a fantastic manner, and the actor looks menacing as a gangster. Thaman’s background score taken the visuals to another level. This is how fans have been wishing to see Pawan Kalyan, and what better gift would they get other than this on his birthday? The production values by DVV Entertainments are stupendous.

Priyanka Mohan is the female lead in this gangster action drama. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is playing the antagonist. Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and others are in for significant roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.



