Pawan Kalyan Is Back With His 26th Movie

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is back guys… Yes, you heard it right! Our dear hero is back to movies!!! This is not just good news for all the movie buffs but also a celebration for the Mega fans.

This mega clan hero is coming up with the remake of Bollywood hit movie 'Pink'. This movie was made with Big B in Hindi having Taapsee Pannu in another lead character.

In this Telugu remake, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali will portray important roles along with Pawan Kalyan. Our dear PK will be seen enacting the role of an advocate in this movie. Venu Sriram who is a pro in handling these type of subjects will direct this movie under Dil Raju 'Sri Venkateshwara Creations' banner.

Telugu remake of #Pink ft @PawanKalyan goes on floors in Hyderabad.



Venu Sriram is directing this project.@i_nivethathomas and @yoursanjali will be seen in crucial roles. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 20, 2020

The melody king, S S Thaman will look into the music department while the first-day shooting commenced today at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

