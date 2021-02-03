Pawan Kalyan picks Balakrishna's shelved film title

Tollywood:Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy shooting for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor is also busy with a couple more films. One of them is in the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi. Mega Surya Productions is bankrolling the film. The production house has registered an interesting title at the film chamber and the fans think that it has been locked for the film. Hara Hara Mahadev is the title that was registered at the chamber.

Earlier, Balakrishna and B Gopal teamed up for a film, with the same title. Bellamkonda Suresh was supposed to produce the film. However, the project did not take off. Now, the same film's title is being used for Pawan Kalyan's movie.

Niddhi Agerwal and Jacqueline Fernandez will play the leading ladies in the film. AM Ratnam is the film's producer. MM Keeravani is the music director of the movie. An official confirmation on the film's title will come out soon.