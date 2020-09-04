Pawan Kalyan praises Tamil hero's song

The mercurial hero Pawan Kalyan celebrated his 49th birthday two days ago and as expected, he was flooded with good wishes and happy returns of the day from fans and fellow cine artistes all over. One among them, the Tamil hero Sivakarthikeyan, who has been a raging hit in the past few years, also tweeted his wishes to Power Star on the occasion.





Wish you a very happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir 🙏👍😊 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) September 2, 2020



Responding to it, Pawan Kalyan wished the Chennai counterpart all the best and success. He specially mentioned a song from Sivakarthikeyan's film ' Oodhacolour ribbon…' which he said, he has watched many times and is one of his favourites.







Dear Sir extremely happy to see your reply sir😊😊Overwhelmed to know that you liked Oodha color ribbon sir..Big thanks for taking time and acknowledging the love and for your kind words sir 🙏😊 https://t.co/E19Q3nfGFr — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) September 3, 2020



A few months ago, it was speculated that the Tamil hero was to be a part of Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming films. Given that this collaboration would ensure a great recall for the former, who has already had a few dubbed films released in Telugu market in the last three years, it would be interesting to watch how this alliance shapes up. Especially when Pawan Kalyan is actively shooting for his forthcoming ' Vakeel Saab'.

