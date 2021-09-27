Pawan Kalyan's heroine for Nagarjuna?

Ever since the rumors came out that Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child soon, there are many reports that the actress will not be doing Nagarjuna's The Ghost, in the direction of Praveen Sattaru.



As per the reports, the makers already started looking at a replacement for the actress. We hear that Jacqueline Fernandez who will be making her debut soon with Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be doing this film as a heroine.



The film unit also considered the names like Ileana and Trisha for this project but they finally decided to rope in the Srilankan beauty as Nagarjuna's romantic interest in the film.



As of now, there is no official clarity on this project and let us wait for the official announcement from the makers soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.

