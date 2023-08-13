Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They call him OG’ to be postponed!

Currently, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is in the best of both worlds. He is engaged in his political activities doing Varahi Yatra across Andhra Pradesh. Also, the actor has recently entertained audiences with “Bro,” in which his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej, is also a main lead. The actor also has a solid lineup of films like “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” “Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” and “They Call Him OG,” which are in the production stage.

Among these all, “Saaho” director Sujeeth’ directorial gangster action drama “They call him OG,” has massive hype and immense anticipation among fans. Just with the beginning of a shoot teaser and a poster, fans became as mad as a hatter. But the fans are discontented with the latest buzz that is doing rounds on social media regarding OG’s release. As per the buzz in film circles, the film is not going to be released this December as previously planned. Rather it would be released in the Summer season next year. But we have to wait for some time to hear it from the horse’s mouth. If this is true, then fans should wait with bated breath for a few more months to watch their favorite actor on the big screen. Priyanka Arul Mohan is playing the female lead in OG, which is being produced by DVV Entertainments. SS Thaman is composing the tunes.