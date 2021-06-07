Payal Rajput in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Payal Rajput is one of the talented heroines in Telugu who is yet to get her due in the industry. Although she made her debut with the bold film RX100, she failed to grab the attention of filmmakers. She did films with Ravi Teja and Venkatesh but they did not add any value to her career. Now, there are reports that she is in talks to be a part of the Bigg Boss TV show.

If the rumors are true, Payal Rajput has been approached to be a part of the Bigg Boss TV show in Telugu. The organizers are in talks with her for the fifth season of the show that will soon begin in Telugu. As of now, there is no clarity on the same. Payal is currently doing a film in Punjabi and she is also working on a Telugu web series.

It is a very good opportunity for Payal and we have to see if she is interested to be a part of the show.