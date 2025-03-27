Live
PEDDI: Ram Charan’s Rugged Transformation Unveiled
Global Star Ram Charan is set to enthrall audiences once again with his 16th film, ‘PEDDI,’ directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana. This pan-India spectacle, backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas.
Before the storm arrives, the makers teased fans with a pre-look poster, building immense anticipation. On Ram Charan’s birthday, they unveiled the film’s powerful title, ‘PEDDI,’ hinting at an intense, larger-than-life character.
Ram Charan undergoes a rugged transformation for ‘PEDDI,’ embracing a fierce, earthy persona. The first-look poster presents him with piercing eyes, messy hair, an untamed beard, and a nose ring, exuding dominance. Dressed in rugged attire and smoking a cigar, he embodies unshakable power. A second poster shows him gripping an old cricket bat, with a rustic village stadium illuminated in the background, fueling curiosity about the film’s gripping narrative.
Director Buchi Babu Sana’s meticulous attention to detail is evident in the first-look posters, promising a character with depth and raw intensity. ‘PEDDI’ is being crafted on an epic scale, boasting cutting-edge technology, breathtaking visuals, and top-tier production values.
The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kannada megastar Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role, with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Other notable actors include Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma.
With an outstanding technical crew, ‘PEDDI’ ensures a cinematic spectacle. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winning AR Rahman, with stunning cinematography by R. Rathnavelu ISC. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli handles the cuts, while Avinash Kolla serves as the production designer.
With excitement at its peak, ‘PEDDI’ promises to be a magnum opus, leaving audiences in awe. The jaw-dropping first-look poster has only intensified the anticipation for this grand cinematic experience.