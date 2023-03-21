Photo Discussion: Kajal Aggarwal joins NBK-Anil Ravipudi's film

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was last seen in the film Veera Simha Reddy, is currently shooting for his upcoming film NBK108 in Hyderabad under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. The film boasts a talented cast, and Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Balakrishna.

Kajal, who took a break from Telugu cinema, is hoping to make a strong comeback with this film. The makers of the movie have also released a working still to announce Kajal's inclusion in the project, which features her engaging in a fist punch with Balakrishna. In the still, Kajal is seen wearing a beautiful floral saree.

Apart from Kajal, Sreeleela is also part of the film in a significant role and joined the Hyderabad shoot a few days ago. NBK108 is being produced on a high budget under the Shine Screens banner by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, while the music is being composed by S Thaman.



