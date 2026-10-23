- Anupam Kher calls meeting Stevie Wonder backstage ‘surreal’, says his kindness touched him
- Bengaluru IED blast: Police verify footage from over 100 CCTVs, form 5 special teams
- Oppo Find X10 series launched with 200MP cameras, 8,000mAh batteries
- Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar govt of 'misusing' police against RJD candidate
- Kolkata stampede: Second accused of making misleading announcement arrested
- Piyush Goyal warns Europe on CBAM, 50 pc steel duty; says trust hardest currency in business
- Elon Musk reacts to warning he could face jail
- Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I vs NZ with abductor strain: BCCI
Prabhas Birthday Special: Fauzi Poster Unveils His Mysterious Military Look
In Short
Prabhas celebrates his 47th birthday as the makers of Fauzi unveil a mysterious military-themed poster featuring a gold coin, raising excitement for the period war drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.
Our beloved Prabhas turned a year older and is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On this special occasion, all his fans and co-stars are pouring heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Well, as announced the makers of his next movie Fauzi dropped the special poster a few hours ago and are all set to drop a glimpse too revealing his character from the movie.
This post reads, “Declassifying File Num : #25 '𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐞?' - will be answered today with the video. Happy Birthday, #Fauzi #Prabhas25 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas”.
The gold coin looked amazing and upped the expectations on the movie highlighting Prabhas’ portrait in a military uniform. The British flag and the coin surrounded by fames in the backdrop too made it worth watching and eagerly await for the upcoming video. The coin also carries the Hindi word Agyataparva with the caption, ‘Most Wanted Since 1932’ which means The Hidden Chapter adding to the mystery surrounding Prabhas’ character.
Even the second caption, ‘Declassifying File Num : #25. 'Who is he?’ raised the curiosity levels of the netizens.
Fauzi is being helmed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi and is being bankrolled under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has social media sensation Imanvi as the lead actress while Prabhas will be seen as a soldier in this periodic war drama. Going with the plot, it is the story set against the historic backdrop of 1940s British colonial India with references spanning 1932 to 1944. While Prabhas is expected essay the role of a battle-worn soldier who is specifically linked to the Azad Hind Force. One more important sequence that may highlight the presence of Adolf Hitler and Netaji is expected to be the key element of the movie. According to the reports, the film will showcase Bose’s political negotiations aimed at gaining access to these Indian POWs and transforming willing prisoners into soldiers who could fight for India’s independence. The reported five-minute sequence is expected to be one of the film’s major cinematic highlights.
Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas…
PM Modi inaugurates Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, interacts with holographic avatar of Swami Chinmayananda
Anupam Kher calls meeting Stevie Wonder backstage ‘surreal’, says his kindness touched him
India's business activity hits 4-month high in October: PMI data
Karnataka Police launch crackdown on banned manja rope sales after woman’s death
Nara Lokesh orders school building repair in Alluri district
Air India flight makes safe emergency landing in Hyderabad after glitch
Bhatti Vikramarka attends SPF's Raising Day parade, urges for secure Telangana
ITBP Chief Confirms Ongoing Face-Offs With Chinese Troops Along Arunachal Border; Congress Questions PM Modi
Deadline for Duty-Free Import of One Million Tonnes of Sugar Extended to Dec 31
Delhi wakes up to 'poor' air, above-normal minimum temperature