Prabhas Birthday Special: Fauzi Poster Unveils His Mysterious Military Look

Our beloved Prabhas turned a year older and is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On this special occasion, all his fans and co-stars are pouring heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Well, as announced the makers of his next movie Fauzi dropped the special poster a few hours ago and are all set to drop a glimpse too revealing his character from the movie.

Declassifying File Num : #25 '𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐞?' - will be answered today with the video. Happy Birthday, #Fauzi 🫶🏻 #Prabhas25 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas Rebel Star #Prabhas #Imanvi @hanurpudi #MithunChakraborty #JayaPrada @AnupamPKher #ChaithraAchar @Composer_Vishal @sudeepdop @kk_lyricist @MrSheetalsharma @rckamalakannan #KotagiriVenkateswaraRao @MythriOfficial @TSeries #TSeriesFilms #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @ShivChanana @neerajkalyan_24 @FauziTheMovie — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 22, 2026

This post reads, “Declassifying File Num : #25 '𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐞?' - will be answered today with the video. Happy Birthday, #Fauzi #Prabhas25 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas”.

The gold coin looked amazing and upped the expectations on the movie highlighting Prabhas’ portrait in a military uniform. The British flag and the coin surrounded by fames in the backdrop too made it worth watching and eagerly await for the upcoming video. The coin also carries the Hindi word Agyataparva with the caption, ‘Most Wanted Since 1932’ which means The Hidden Chapter adding to the mystery surrounding Prabhas’ character.

Even the second caption, ‘Declassifying File Num : #25. 'Who is he?’ raised the curiosity levels of the netizens.

Fauzi is being helmed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi and is being bankrolled under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has social media sensation Imanvi as the lead actress while Prabhas will be seen as a soldier in this periodic war drama. Going with the plot, it is the story set against the historic backdrop of 1940s British colonial India with references spanning 1932 to 1944. While Prabhas is expected essay the role of a battle-worn soldier who is specifically linked to the Azad Hind Force. One more important sequence that may highlight the presence of Adolf Hitler and Netaji is expected to be the key element of the movie. According to the reports, the film will showcase Bose’s political negotiations aimed at gaining access to these Indian POWs and transforming willing prisoners into soldiers who could fight for India’s independence. The reported five-minute sequence is expected to be one of the film’s major cinematic highlights.

Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas…