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Nara Lokesh orders school building repair in Alluri district
In Short
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh directs officials to repair a school building in Dumbriguda mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, after students were found studying in a tin-roofed shed.
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh has expressed concern about children in Dumbriguda mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, who are studying in a tin-roofed shed because their school lacks a proper building.
The issue came to wider attention after a young man recorded a video showing the students’ difficult conditions and shared it on social media. Lokesh responded on X, formerly Twitter, saying he had directed officials to take immediate steps to restore the school building.
The minister’s intervention follows public concern over the children’s learning environment. The students have been attending lessons in the temporary shed while awaiting a suitable school facility. Lokesh said officials should act promptly to address the problem and improve conditions for the pupils.
Nara Lokesh orders school building repair in Alluri district
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