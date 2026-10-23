Nara Lokesh orders school building repair in Alluri district

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh has expressed concern about children in Dumbriguda mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, who are studying in a tin-roofed shed because their school lacks a proper building.

The issue came to wider attention after a young man recorded a video showing the students’ difficult conditions and shared it on social media. Lokesh responded on X, formerly Twitter, saying he had directed officials to take immediate steps to restore the school building.

I’m deeply touched to see that these school children in Dumbruguda Mandal, ASR district are studying without a proper school building. I salute the teacher for his commitment. I have asked my team to immediately get the school building renovated and ensure that the children have proper facilities. @ASRDistrict — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 22, 2026

The minister’s intervention follows public concern over the children’s learning environment. The students have been attending lessons in the temporary shed while awaiting a suitable school facility. Lokesh said officials should act promptly to address the problem and improve conditions for the pupils.