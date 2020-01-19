Prabhas Decided to Remove Jaan

Prabhas plays the lead role in an untitled project, coming in the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar who made his debut as a director with the film Jil. The film unit kick-started the shoot for a new schedule in Hyderabad.

"Elated to share that I'm resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule" tweeted Prabhas and revealed that he is going to resume the shoot.

On the other side, there are rumours that the film is titled Jaan but the sources close to the film unit updated that the movie will have a new title but not Jaan. Since Sharwanand's next is titled Jaanu, the makers will surely avoid this title clash. A source close to the film unit also confirmed the same. The makers are yet to arrive to a conclusion regarding the film's title and hence, they did not reveal anything.