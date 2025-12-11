UNESCO officially adds Diwali to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

New Delhi: India’s iconic festival of lights, Diwali, has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking a major recognition of the festival’s cultural and spiritual significance.

The announcement came during a UNESCO meeting held in New Delhi from Tuesday to Thursday, which reviewed nominations from 78 countries.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi hailed the recognition as a “joyous moment” for the country, describing Diwali as “very closely linked to our culture and ethos” and “the soul of our civilisation.”

In a statement on social media, Modi said, “It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival’s global popularity even further. May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity.”

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most significant festivals in India and is celebrated by millions across the country and abroad.

Observed over five days, the festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, marking Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana.

It is also associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Traditional celebrations include lighting oil lamps, bursting firecrackers, performing prayers, and exchanging gifts.

Social media users expressed pride and excitement over the recognition. One user commented, “Congratulations to every Indian celebrating Diwali for years. Well deserved!” Another wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to @UNESCO for bestowing this recognition on the grandly celebrated Diwali. A country that welcomes all. With eternal love, India,” while others highlighted the festival’s global cultural importance.

The Ministry of External Affairs described Diwali’s inclusion in the UNESCO list as a milestone in promoting the country’s intangible cultural heritage internationally.