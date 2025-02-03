Prabhas’ enigmatic presence as ‘Rudra’ from ‘Kannappa’ revealed

The much-awaited look of Prabhas from Kannappa has finally been unveiled. Ever since Manchu Vishnu announced the film, speculation has been rife about Prabhas’ role. Initially rumored to portray Lord Shiva, it was later confirmed that he will play a character named Rudra.

The first look showcases Prabhas in a sage-like avatar, draped in an ochre-colored robe and adorned with multiple beaded necklaces. His long, unkempt hair and intense expression add to the mystique of the character. He also wields a large, gnarled wooden staff, further emphasizing his enigmatic presence. Fans and movie lovers have been pouring positive comments regarding the “Bahubali” actor’s transformation.

Despite his limited screen time, Prabhas’ role is said to hold significance in the narrative. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kajal Aggarwal, PreityMukhundhan, and Vishnu Manchu’s daughters, Ariaana and Viviana Manchu.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is slated for a worldwide release on April 25, 2025. With high expectations surrounding the film, all eyes are now on how Prabhas’ character unfolds on screen.



