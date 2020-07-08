Prabhas next film's title & first look on 10th

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles in an upcoming Telugu film. Radhe Shyam is the title in consideration but the makers did not confirm the same. Prabhas' fans are requesting the film unit to make the title official for a long time and their requests are finally heard. andare playing the lead roles in an upcoming Telugu film.is the title in consideration but the makers did not confirm the same. Prabhas' fans are requesting the film unit to make the title official for a long time and their requests are finally heard.

As per the reports, Prabhas' next film title and first look is going to come out on 10th of this month. The film unit took to Twitter and made the announcement. The film releases in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The first look will also be out in four languages.

Vamshi and Pramod are producing the film under UV Creations. T Series is also a part of the film's production. Touted to be a love story, the movie has a period backdrop.

