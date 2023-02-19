  • Menu
Prabhas 'Project K' locks release date; hitting theatres as Sankranthi festive treat

Here comes a massive update for all the fans of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Here comes a massive update for all the fans of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The makers of "Project K," a high-budgeted sci-fi futuristic thriller, have just announced that this highly-anticipated pan-India biggie will be opening in cinemas worldwide on 12th January 2024, as a Sankranthi festive treat. An intriguing new poster has been released by the makers to announce the release date.

The poster features a giant 3D structured hand, with commands taking aim at it with machine guns. The flying airfare objects and the demolished structures in the background set in a dystopian world raise the intrigue factor altogether. And the caption "The World is Waiting…" further adds to the mystery.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will be seen essaying a pivotal role in this magnum opus helmed by director Nag Ashwin. The film has its soundtrack composed by Mickey J Meyer. Veteran producer Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling the project film with over Rs 450 crore budget.

