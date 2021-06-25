Prashant Varma's 'Hanu-Man' Movie Gets Launched Today With A Formal Pooja Ceremony

It is all known that Tollywood's young director has announced his next movie 'Hanu-Man' a few days ago on his birthday. Well, today the official Pooja ceremony was held and a small event was held on this special occasion.



Director Prashant Varma dropped the Pooja ceremony pics on his Twitter page and shared his happiness as he is once again teaming up with the young hero Teja Sajja for this movie. They both worked for Zombie Reddy movie which bagged a decent hit at the box office. Well, the first clap was given by C. Kalyan and the camera is switched on by Gemini Kiran while the first shot is directed by Shiv Shakti Datta.

The Dawn of A New Cinematic Universe #HanuManTheOrigin pic.twitter.com/ALu3hbXsQ2 — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) June 25, 2021

In this pic, we can see Prashant Varma holding the 'Muhurtam' shot clapboard. He is in all smiles and sported in a white shirt! He also wrote, "The Dawn of A New Cinematic Universe #HanuManTheOrigin".

In this pic, we can see C Kalyan clapping the board for Teja Sajja for the Muhurtam shot. Even Teja looked stylish with his messy hairstyle and full beard.

In this pic, Prashant Varma and Teja Sajja are seen offering prayers to God.

Here are a few more pics from the Hanu-Man movie's Pooja ceremony.



Speaking about Prashant Varma's Hanu-Man movie, it is the first kind of superhero film of Tollywood. Being the 4th movie of this young director who proved his mettle with picking unique concepts, is once again all set to entertain the audience with the superhero movie.



Let us also check the motion poster once again on this special occasion:

This time I'm coming with my favourite Genre!! 😊



Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! 💥



"HANU-MAN"✨



The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu🦸🏻https://t.co/CH4EQA7oDT#HanuManTheFilm #HanuMan#PV4 — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) May 29, 2021

Along with sharing the motion poster, Prashant also wrote, "This time I'm coming with my favourite Genre!! Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! "HANU-MAN" The First Original Superhero Film in TeluguSuperhero https://youtu.be/bINc3TvmtKw #HanuManTheFilm #HanuMan #PV4".



The video starts off by showing off the picturesque mythical land Himalayas filled with snow mountains. Then it shows us a golden crown along with the tag line 'The Dawn Of A New Cinematic Universe'. Prashant Varma's unique approach towards movies is being applauded by many of his fans and ace actors too.