Prashanth Neel created a unique world for ‘Salaar:’ Sriya Reddy

Salaar is one of the most anticipated Indian films. After a humongous blockbuster like “KGF 2,” Prashanth Neel teamed up with Prabhas for this action drama. Sriya Reddy, who is playing a key role in the film, revealed some interesting details now in an interview.



Sriya Reddy said that Prashanth Neel had created a unique world like “Game of Thrones” for “Salaar” and added that it is something audiences have never seen before. Sriya said that Prabhas’ character would be powerful and added that there is another formidable force which is Prithviraj Sukumaran.

“There are seven to eight characters that have a huge importance in the film, and each minute of the film will blow away your minds,” said Sriya. Jagapathi Babu and Sruthi Haasan are playing other crucial roles.