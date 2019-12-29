Prathi Roju Pandaage latest overseas report

2019 turned out to be a fruitful year for hero Sai Dharam Tej. Early this year, his film Chitralahari did a decent performance at the box office. His recent release Prathi Roju Pandaage is now registering huge numbers at the ticket counters. Even after a week of its release, the film is doing extremely well at the theatres.

The audience is getting connected to the family values, emotional quotient and the exemplary comedy scenes of the movie. Even though it criticizes the mentality of NRIs, the film is having a dream run at the overseas box office. Already, it became Sai Dharam Tej's highest grosser in the USA. Till now, the film has collected $516,555 in the US. The breakeven figure was about $300k. Thus, the distributors have already entered into profits and soon, the film might get a blockbuster status in the US.

IN Australia, it managed to collect 93k Australian dollars and became a hit there as well. On the whole, the film is having a great run in both domestic and international markets. Directed by Maruthi, Prathi Roju Pandaage featured Raashi Khanna as the female lead. Satya Raj and Rao Ramesh have essayed the other crucial roles.