Prati Roju Pandage turns highest grosser in Tej's career

Prati Roju Pandage, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna is maintaining a stronghold at the ticket counters even a week after its release. The comedy sequences have struck a chord with the viewers and that is propelling the film's run at the box office.

Prati Roju Pandage has grossed over Rs 40 crores worldwide and became the highest-grossing film in Sai Dharam Tej and Maruthi's career.

The family entertainer showed Sai Dharam Tej in a new avatar and he had to shed a few kilos for his role. The mega hero recently said he is dedicating the film's success to mega fans and Telugu audience.

Prati Roju Pandage is set to have another fruitful weekend at the box office. The film was jointly bankrolled by GA 2 pictures and UV Creations.