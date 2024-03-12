‘Premalu’ actress Mamitha Baiju to be part of this Tamil biggie

Following the success of her recent Malayalam film, "Premalu," directed by Girish AD, Mamitha Baiju has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. The film has earned her widespread acclaim, leading to multiple offers from various film industries.

The latest buzz is that Mamitha is poised to make her Tamil debut opposite renowned actor Vishnu Vishal in his 21st movie. The film is helmed by director Ram Kumar, known for the blockbuster "Ratsasan." Vishnu Vishal's recent venture, "Lal Salaam," did not meet box office expectations, making his collaboration with Mamitha an anticipated one.

Apart from her role in Vishnu Vishal's upcoming project, Mamitha is set to appear in another Tamil film titled "Rebel," where GV Prakash Kumar plays the lead role. Scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, "Rebel" adds another exciting dimension to Mamitha Baiju's burgeoning career in the Tamil film industry.



