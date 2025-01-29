Prithviraj on SSMB29 & Salaar 2: Talks Ongoing, No Confirmation

Speculation continues over the casting of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu. Addressing the ongoing rumors, Prithviraj recently commented on the matter, stating that discussions are still in progress and nothing has been confirmed yet.

“You (media, netizens) seem to know more than I do. No final decision has been made. Talks are underway, and we can discuss this once everything is finalized,” Prithviraj said in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about the sequel to the action film Salaar. He confirmed that Salaar 2 is in the pipeline but will commence production only after director Prashanth Neel completes his project with NTR. “Salaar 2 is happening for sure. Prashanth Neel is currently occupied with his film featuring NTR. Once that is wrapped up, work on Salaar 2 will begin,” he stated.

Prithviraj also shared insights into his experience working with Prabhas in Salaar, highlighting the actor’s private nature. “Prabhas is not someone who is overly aware of his stardom. From what I have seen, he doesn’t even engage much on social media. He is a very private individual who shares things only with those close to him,” he said.

The Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli collaboration is being produced on a massive scale by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner. The film is expected to be an adventure thriller set in a forest backdrop, spanning multiple locations worldwide. A formal pooja ceremony for the project was conducted late last year.

While Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra have been confirmed for key roles, the makers have kept details about the rest of the cast under wraps. Reports indicate that the production team has enforced strict measures to prevent any leaks. Some media outlets have also reported that the cast and crew have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to maintain secrecy around the film’s details.