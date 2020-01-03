Priyamani comes on board for Srikanth Addala

Director Srikanth Addala is currently working hard to come up to success in a big way. The director struggled a lot to survive in the film industry when his movie Brahmotsavam tanked at the box-office. The director is going to work with Venkatesh again for the remake of Asuran. The film unit is yet to confirm the title but the pre-production work of the movie is currently in progress.

Meanwhile, we have come to know that Priyamani is on board to play the leading lady in the movie. She will be seen as Venkatesh's wife in the film. Priyamani awaits to make a comeback in Telugu cinema again and it looks like the correct project has fallen into her lap.

The talks are going on with the actress, about the other aspects. The complete official details about the film will come out soon.