Priyamani’s ‘Bhama Kalapam’ Trailer Is Out

These days OTT platforms are coming up with all the unique subjects to engage the audience right from sitting at their homes itself! One such subject is Priyamani's 'Bhama Kalapam'… Being a suspense thriller, this South Indian ace actress will be seen as a chef who drops her cooking videos on her YouTube channel 'Anupama Ghumaghuma'. Off late, the makers released the trailer of this movie as the release date is nearing.



Priyamani shared the interesting trailer on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Vijay Devarakonda unveiled the trailer in the gala event a few minutes ago. Going with the trailer, it gives us a glimpse of the suspense drama. It starts off with the precious 'Egg' getting missed from the Kolkata museum. All the police officers and the antagonist team are back of it to find as it costs almost Rs 200 crores. Amid the suspense drama and the cat & rat game, it finally reaches Priyamani who is a middle-class housewife. Finally, the trailer ends with showing off Priyamani fighting with the goons and explaining the situation to her husband.

We all need to wait and watch how well she manages the situation and turns into a crorepati or will the egg be returned to the Police officials.

Through this post Priyamani, thanked Vijay Devarakonda and wrote, "Thank you @thedeverakonda for launching the Trailer. Meeku nenu chupinchinadi trailer maatrame...marinni twists and turns tho mee Anupama Ghumaghuma #BhamaKalapamOnAHA Trailer Out Now: Serving Hot from February 11 on @ahavideoIN."

Vijay launched the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Happy to launch the trailer of #BhamaKalapam My plan for next Friday is sorted! I'd be watching #BhamaKalapamOnAHA. Here is the kick-ass trailer - https://t.co/7wSgeoUsnf All the best to #PriyaMani Garu, my Comrade @bharatkamma, #Abhimanyu and the entire team! pic.twitter.com/NKslBm8s1f — Vijay Deverakonda TOOFAN (@TheDeverakonda) January 31, 2022

Priyamani is seen in different shades in this trailer poster and sported in a classy avatar!

This movie is the Telugu digital debut for Priyamani who bagged success with The Family Man web series in Bollywood. Bhama Kalapam movie is the AHA original movie and will be aired on the OTT platform from 11th February, 2022.

This movie is directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti and also has John Vijay as the prominent character. It is being presented by Bharat Kamma, of Dear Comrade fame director. Justin Prabhakaran has scored the music and the cinematography section is managed by Deepak Kumar.