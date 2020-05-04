Professional boxers work for RRR

Tollywood: Team RRR recruited professional boxers for choreographing some fight sequences in the film. The film unit is trying to bring the best on board for the project to make sure everything about the movie will come up well. Boxer Kuldeep Singh recently confirmed on Twitter about working on the film with Rajamouli.

Kuldeep Singh has taken up twitter and shared pictures with Ram Charan & Rajamouli. "Working with SS RAJAMOULI was an honor to me. I have done choreography of boxing in his upcoming movie RRR starring Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Junior NTR, and Alia Bhatt. It will be a blockbuster like your BAHUBALI sir" said the tweet.

It looks like the movie will have a special boxing fight choreographed by professional boxers.

The film's shoot will resume once lock down comes to an end. Once things get back to normalcy, the film unit will confirm the release date again.