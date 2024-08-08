Pushpa 2 Team Wishes “Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat”, Happy Birthday!

Pushpa 2 team releases Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat's poster wishing him a happy birthday. Fans of Pushpa were given a glimpse of Fahadh's character in the first part. The team announced that his character has a more intense and terrifying presence in Pushpa 2.

The action-packed movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh, Fasil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, directed by Sukumar and music by Devi Sri Prasad gearing up to release in December.