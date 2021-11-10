Pushpa: Anasuya Bharadwaj Is Introduced As Arrogant ‘Dakshayani’

Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa' is the most awaited one of this season! As the first part of this film is all set to release this December, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. Earlier they released the first look of the antagonist Sunil 'Mangalam Srinu' and now, they unveiled the first look poster of Anasuya Bharadwaj. She is essaying the role of 'Dakshayani' in this movie.



Along with the makers, even Anasuya also shared the first look poster on their Twitter and Instagram handles… Take a look!

Anasuya Bharadwaj

In this poster, Anasuya looked terrific in a complete traditional avatar. She is seen sitting on a chair and upped her look with antique jewellery and red bindi. Her mass avatar holding the pan cutter made the poster worth watching! Sharing the first look poster, Anasuya also wrote, "#Dakshayani #PushpaTheRise Posted @withregram @aryasukku She is arrogance and pride personified. Introducing @itsme_anasuya as #Dakshayani. #PushpaTheRise #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17".

Even the makers also shared the poster of Anasuya and treated all her fans with the terrific revealing!

In Sukumar's Rangasthalam, Anasuya was seen in a complete village avatar. Coming to Pushpa, she once again grabbed the eyeballs with her fierce avatar.

This most awaited movie Pushpa is being directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa movie will be released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Going with the plot, it deals with the red sanders smuggling subject in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Well, the Pushpa movie is being made in two parts and the first part is titled as 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, this movie also has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela. Even the earlier released title song, "Daakkoo Daakko Meka…" and Rashmika Mandanna's "Srivalli…" song raised the expectations on this movie. Allu Arjun is finally, all set to introduce himself as 'Pushpa Raj' in this action thriller movie. The first part of the Pushpa movie will be released for this Christmas festival i.e on 17th December, 2021…