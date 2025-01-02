Raj Tarun’s next gets a crazy title ‘Panch Minar’

Young and talented actor Raj Tarun is set to star in an exciting crime comedy entertainer titled Panch Minar, under the direction of Ram Kadumula. The film is being presented by Govinda Raju and produced by Madhavi and MSM Reddy under the banner Connect Movies LLP.

The makers recently unveiled the title and first look of the movie, sparking immediate interest. The quirky title Panch Minar and its attractive font are designed to catch the attention of moviegoers, while the first-look poster featuring Raj Tarun relaxing on top of a car is already going viral. In the poster, Tarun appears in a laid-back yet energetic avatar, dressed in a checkered shirt and blue jeans. The suitcase on the car’s roof is humorously spilling money, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film's plot. This motion poster sets the tone for a fun-filled ride that blends comedy and crime, with plenty of twists and surprises.

Raashi Singh plays the female lead, while Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nithin Prasanna, and Ravi Varma play important supporting roles. The film’s technical team includes Aditya Jawwadi as the DOP, Shekhar Chandra composing the music, and Praveen Pudi as the editor. Suresh Bhimagani of Baby fame is handling the film’s art direction.